5 booked for explosion at cracker unit in Virudhunagar, toll goes up to five

The death toll in the cracker unit explosion, which occurred at Vallampatty village of Panayapatti panchayat, Vembakottai taluk in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday, has risen to five.
Madurai: M Muniyasamy (45) of Manjal Odaipatti, who suffered 60 per cent burns, succumbed on Thursday at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. Four workers were killed in the explosion, which also left two others, including Muniyasamy grievously injured. The other victim Saraswathi (40) of Kombu Lingapuram with fractures on both of her legs is under treatment in Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, sources said. Elayirampannai police, who filed a case against five persons, including A Poomari of Vijayakarisalkulam, owner of the unit, are yet to make an arrest, sources said.
Conversations