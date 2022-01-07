Vellore reopens care centres after sudden surge in cases

Vellore :

A sudden surge in COVID cases touching three digits in two days has taken aback health officials. They are checking to see if the surge is due to the new Omicron variant.





While the numbers remained in two digits for quite some time, without any death being reported, Thursday saw 273 cases compared to the 208 a day earlier.





Asked about this, Corporation health officer Dr Manivannan said, “We are yet to study the reason for the sudden surge. This could be due to the Omicron variant.”





However, the district, in a bid to be ready to meet the challenge, has re-energised the COVID care centre (CCC) at the VIT University and another at the Thanthai Periyar government engineering college at Bagayam on Tiruvannamalai road. “As students have been sent on leave, we have the campus for our needs. The Siddha CCC, which drew good response during the last wave, would also be housed here, Dr Manivannan said.





Asked if Siddha products, Kabsura Kudineer and Nilvembu Kashayam were being distributed to the public, he said, “We are not emphasising it this time as more people have been vaccinated now.





Meanwhile, Corporation commissioner Ashok Kumar visited the Nethaji market and other crowded areas in a bid to raise awareness.