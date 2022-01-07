Protest or parleys, will stand by govt, assures AIADMK

Chennai :





Seeking to know if the strategy of the incumbent government would bear fruition, Vaithilingam referred to DMK’s poll promise on having a plan in place to secure exemption and said, “Whatever be the strategy, we will support the DMK.





We will stand by the government. If you organise a protest or meet the Prime Minister, whatever it is, we are ready.” Adding that the government in any case should train the students to face NEET if there is a delay in securing an exemption for the State, the AIADMK MLA said that they had enacted a legislation for providing 7.5% reservation to students only to help them.

Participating in the debate on the motion to thank the Governor for his address in the Assembly, AIADMK MLA R Vaithilingam from Orathanadu said the AIADMK would support all efforts of the government to get NEET exemption for TN.