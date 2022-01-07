Protest or parleys, will stand by govt, assures AIADMK

The principal opposition party AIADMK on Thursday said that it would stand by the government in all its efforts to get exemption from NEET.
Chennai: Participating in the debate on the motion to thank the Governor for his address in the Assembly, AIADMK MLA R Vaithilingam from Orathanadu said the AIADMK would support all efforts of the government to get NEET exemption for TN.
Seeking to know if the strategy of the incumbent government would bear fruition, Vaithilingam referred to DMK’s poll promise on having a plan in place to secure exemption and said, “Whatever be the strategy, we will support the DMK.
We will stand by the government. If you organise a protest or meet the Prime Minister, whatever it is, we are ready.” Adding that the government in any case should train the students to face NEET if there is a delay in securing an exemption for the State, the AIADMK MLA said that they had enacted a legislation for providing 7.5% reservation to students only to help them.
