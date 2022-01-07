Screening and testing ramped up in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

Following a sharp increase in infections, the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation has resumed door to door fever screening and increased RT-PCR testing from 1,300 to 6,000 per day, said Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara on Thursday.





Speaking to the media, after distributing diagnostic kits like thermometer and pulse-oximeter to check temperature and oxygen levels of people by visiting door to door, the commissioner said 500 frontline workers will be deputed to track the infections in all the 100 wards of the Corporation.





“A war room has been opened in RS Puram. Test results will be declared from here,” he said.





In addition, vehicle facilities have been arranged to take the infected persons to COVID care centres. A separate team has been deputed to call and check those in home isolation. People can get any assistance and information by calling 0422-4585800.





The Commissioner said a 650-bed facility with oxygen supply has been readied in Codissia. “A 50-bed facility is already functioning at a private marriage hall in Srinivasapuram. Precautionary measures were taken to provide treatment, even if infections soar to 4,000 per day in Coimbatore,” he added.





Teams comprising of 15 doctors, 75 nurses, 61 lab technicians have been deployed to fight the outbreak. Twenty-five more sanitary inspectors will be appointed, Sunkara said.