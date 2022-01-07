Tamil Nadu govt to launch 2 additional education channels

Chennai :

The previous AIADMK government had launched ‘Kalvi Tholaikatchi’ in August 2019 for the first time at a small studio in Anna Centenary Library in Chennai with only a few educational programmes getting aired. However, during the first and second lockdown, the e-lectures of education channel had helped the government school students with their studies, especially those without access to online classes on a par with their counterparts in private institutions.





From only about 30 programmes, the channel now has more than 1,500, including lectures, students’ inventions, interviews with academicians, and question and answer sessions for classes 2-12. A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the government intends to launch two more educational channels, and has also planned to set up five high-tech studios at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. “The TV programmes will also be extended to students pursuing higher education in colleges and technical institutions,” he added.





The proposed spacious studios will be equipped with high-tech cameras and experts will be appointed to clarify doubts from the studios, which are also equipped with technology allowing live interaction. Stating that videos on the State’s education channels will be of HD quality, the official said, “More programmes will be aired for students preparing for several state and national-level competitive exams including NEET and JEE.”





As labs will also be set up in the studios, real-time experiments will be carried out to benefit science students. Also, programmes related to self-defence sports for the school children will also be introduced in the proposed channels. Officials said they are also planning to telecast short videos on welfare measures for schools and colleges to create awareness among students. During the lockdown, the channels will not only be useful for government school students but also children studying in private institutions, according to officials.