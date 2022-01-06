Former AIADMK Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji remanded till Jan 20

Chennai :

Former AIADMK Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji was remanded to judicial custody until January 20.





He was arrested by special team in Karnataka on Wednesday in job fraud case. After being arrested, the Tamil Nadu police escorted him to Virudhunagar district police office in early hours of Thursday and investigated him.





Later, he was produced before Srivilliputhur Judicial Magistrate V Paramveer at around 7.30 am before being lodged in central prison, Madurai as Bhalaji's bail plea was rejected.





The former minister was on the loose for several days as he absconded following the dismissal of anticipatory bail.





The Tamil Nadu police were on the lookout for Rajenthra Bhalaji who is accused of cheating Rs 3.10 crore in exchange for jobs. Eight special teams were formed to nab him.









He was apprehended at Karnataka's Hassan on Wednesday while he was on the move to Mangalore in a car with three others.