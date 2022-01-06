Baalu seeks Governor’s resignation

Chennai :

DMK treasurer-cum Parliamentary party leader TR Baalu on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Governor RN Ravi for not forwarding to the Union government the legislation passed by the state Assembly seeking exemption from NEET. Baalu also condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah for repeatedly denying audience to a delegation of Tamil Nadu MPs despite repeated requests.





Referring to the passage of the Bill in the House and forwarding of the same to the Governor on September 18 last year, Baalu said, “About four months have gone by since the Bill was forwarded to the Governor, but he has not forwarded it to the Union Home Ministry for the President’s perusal.”





Describing the action of the Governor as a violation of the Constitution, the DMK treasurer said, “He (Governor) is acting against the Constitution. People of Tamil Nadu do not need a Governor who does not act in accordance with the Constitution. He should resign, if he cannot act as per the Constitution.”





Baalu’s call comes a few hours after the Governor heaped praises on Chief Minister MK Stalin in his maiden speech in the state Assembly.





Refusing to spare Home Minister Amit Shah for repeatedly declining to meet them, Baalu referred to the series of events which led to Wednesday’s angry outburst and told reporters in Delhi that it is condemnable that the Home Minister was repeatedly refusing to meet them.



