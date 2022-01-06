Construction worker, wife, attempt suicide before Erode Collector

High drama prevailed at Erode Collectorate on Wednesday as a couple attempted suicides, by pouring kerosene right in front of the Collector over attempts by an individual to encroach upon their property.
Coimbatore: Police said Ramasamy, 46, a construction worker and his wife Sasikala, 40, from Thandampalayam near Kodumudi in Erode had come to the Collectorate. When, Erode Collector H Krishnanunni, RDO P Premalatha, Corporation Commissioner K Sivakumar walked down the steps to release the final electoral rolls, the couple took out a bottle of kerosene and poured on themselves in a bid to immolate themselves. The suicide attempt left the Collector and other officials shocked. He explained to them that it is not a proper decision to commit suicide.
Conversations