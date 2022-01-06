Banned tobacco products worth Rs 17 lakh seized, one held in Erode

Police intercepted two loaded vehicles on suspicion and quizzed its drivers.
Coimbatore: Nearly, Rs 17 lakh worth banned tobacco products were seized with the arrest of one person during a vehicle check at Bannari check post in Erode on Tuesday night. Acting on a tip off that banned tobacco products were being smuggled in two load vehicles, the police intensified checks near Sathyamangalam. Police intercepted two loaded vehicles on suspicion and quizzed its drivers. A check revealed the presence of banned tobacco products worth Rs 17 lakh in 65 sacks. While one of the accused identified as Kumar from Mysore escaped, police managed to arrest Sembulingam, 26, from Karnataka. The contraband from Karnataka was being taken to Coimbatore. Police have launched a search for the absconding.
