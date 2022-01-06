Knitwear units declare 2-day strike against hike in yarn prices

Coimbatore :





All stakeholders of knitwear garment exporting units, including banks and cotton producing farmers will also face the consequences,” said Raja M Shanmugham, president of Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA). Claiming to have already appealed to Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Textiles, for his immediate intervention to bailout the units from the ongoing crisis, Shanmugham said the textiles secretary has called for a meeting with all stakeholders on Thursday. He said that he would highlight the distressing situation of the Tirupur garment units.

Garment exporting units in Tirupur, the knitwear hub of Tamil Nadu, have announced a two-day strike on January 17 and 18 to protest against abnormal increase in price of cotton yarn. “An abnormal increase in prices of cotton and yarn has caused a disastrous impact on Tirupur knitwear garment exporting units, including continuation of workers employed by these units.