AIADMK, VCK stage walkout

Chennai :

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly hall, Palaniswami said the party MLAs staged a walk out highlighting a host of issues that included the law and order situation, vindictive action against former ministers in the form of DVAC raids, scrapping the schemes brought by the previous AIADMK regime and the non-fulfillment of elections promises made by the DMK.





Earlier, VCK members stood up and made some remarks. As nothing went on the record they staged a walkout protesting against the Raj Bhavan for not forwarding to the Centre, the anti-NEET Bill passed in the state Assembly seeking exception





Thennarasu hits back at EPS





Meanwhile, state Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that neither Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palanisami nor his party AIADMK deserve to criticise the DMK regime.





Summarising the former CM’s accusations as a bundle of lies, Thennarasu said “There is nothing to be surprised or dissatisfied about them (AIADMK) walking out of the House. But, I do not know if I should be amused or feel sad about the accusations he leveled against the government after walking out of the House.”