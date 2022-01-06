‘Clerical error’ makes woman fight for second jab in hospital

The vaccination certificate stated that the second dose was administered on November 7 while the first dose was done in the private hospital on April 2.
Vellore: A 54-year-old woman who went to get her second dose of COVID vaccination at a private hospital was in for a shock when the staff there told her that she had already taken it from an urban PHC in Sathuvachary. It took vociferous arguments for the hospital to give her the shot and a localised receipt. The vaccination certificate stated that the second dose was administered on November 7 while the first dose was done in the private hospital on April 2. Corporation health officer Dr Manivannan said, “We have received three or four similar complaints so far. Staff, in a hurry to note down phone numbers, make mistakes, resulting in these errors in vaccination data.”
