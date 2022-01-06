Vellore ryots hail government move to buy cane directly from farmers

Vellore :

Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam youth wing state president R Subash told DT Next, “the Vellore Collector’s agricultural PA called me and asked for such edible cane as asked for by the government and I had to explain that such cane would not be available in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts as cane is only grown for sugar mills.”





Farmers said that while mill cane was a 12 month crop and harder, edible cane required by government was only an 8 or 10 month crop which would be softer. Locally, farmers called it “panni” cane.





However, while there was uniform appreciation for the rate offered, the issue was that such cane, which would be available only in the Delta districts and Cuddalore areas, would not be sold directly to the government, but traders in the guise of farmers, sources alleged.





“Which farmer has the wherewithal to provide transport for such cane from his field to the market? Just as traders and brokers get cane and send it to the market during Pongal, the government move too has resulted in one more chance for traders to rake in profits,” said Subash.





If the government was really interested in getting cane directly from the farmers then officials should interact directly with them, said some farmers on condition of anonymity. Asked if they would opt to grow edible cane from the next season, they said, “We will do so only if government provides us an assurance that it will lift such cane from us every year. Otherwise, we will be burning our fingers as edible cane will be unfit for sugar production.”