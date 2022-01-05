Tamil Nadu's daily Covid cases inch closer to 5,000 as stricter curbs come into force

Chennai :

While fresh virus cases reported on December 27, 2021, stood at 605, there was a spike subsequently and on January 3, as many as 1,728 new infections were detected, the government said.





Till Tuesday, 121 Omicron cases were detected out of which 105 patients have been discharged.





To tackle the rising coronavirus cases and considering Omicron strain's spread, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday ordered fresh curbs which include state-wide night curfew between 10 PM and 5 AM with effect from January 6.







