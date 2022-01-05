Wed, Jan 05, 2022

Night curfew from 10pm to 5am, Sunday lockdown: Tamil Nadu's new Covid restrictions

Published: Jan 05,202202:34 PM by Online Desk

Updated: Jan 05,202204:25 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Full lockdown in Tamil Nadu on Sundays as cases spike: Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu government announces full lockdown on Sundays
Tamil Nadu government announces full lockdown on Sundays
Chennai:
In a fresh set of rules, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said that the night curfew (10pm to 5am) and lockdown on Sundays will be imposed from tomorrow across the State. Devotees will not be allowed to places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Besides, restuarants are allowed to provide takeaways from 7am to 10pm on Sundays. Essential services like milk, newspaper, ambulances and mortuary vans will be permitted during curfew.

The government has also asked all its employees to get vaccinated by January 9.

Inter and intra-state Public and private bus service ill be permitted during night curfew.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations