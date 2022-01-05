Night curfew from 10pm to 5am, Sunday lockdown: Tamil Nadu's new Covid restrictions

Chennai :

In a fresh set of rules, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said that the night curfew (10pm to 5am) and lockdown on Sundays will be imposed from tomorrow across the State. Devotees will not be allowed to places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Besides, restuarants are allowed to provide takeaways from 7am to 10pm on Sundays. Essential services like milk, newspaper, ambulances and mortuary vans will be permitted during curfew.





The government has also asked all its employees to get vaccinated by January 9.





Inter and intra-state Public and private bus service ill be permitted during night curfew.