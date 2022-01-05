TN Governor Ravi makes maiden address to Assembly: 10 points

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday made his maiden address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly while the principal opposition AIADMK staged a walkout and boycotted his speech to target the ruling DMK.





1) Rs 541.64 crore has been spent by the government for Covid prevention measures





2) Over 4,000 have benefited from the Nammai Kaakum 48 scheme





3) Steps to be taken to encourage the practice of singing Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu





4) Govt urges the Union Ministry of External Affairs to take efforts to commence direct talks between the Tamil Nadu and Lankan fishermen





5) Govt to set up smart classrooms in all 24,345 schools in Tamil Nadu





6) House urges the Union Govt to not grant permission to Karnataka to construct Mekadatu Dam





7) Efforts are on to raise the water level of Mullaiperiyar to the maximum storage level of 152ft





8) Govt is establishing a 150-acre medical devices park at Oragadam to promote the sector





9) TN SIDCO has taken up the project of developing five industrial parks at a cost of Rs 241 crore





10) TN urges Union government to extend the payment of GST compensation to states, which ends by June 2022, at least till 2024





Meanwhile, AIADMK and VCK MLAs walked out of the House in protest against the Governor for not giving assent to the NEET Exemption Bill

Here are a few points to be noted from his address.