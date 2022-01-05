Two MLAs test positive for Covid ahead of Assembly session today

Perambalur :





DMK legislator M Prabhakaran, from Perambalur, was infected. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchy for treatment, while his personal assistant and car driver were admitted to the Perambalur GH. In the second case, Congress MLA, T Ramachandran, representing Aranthangi, has quarantined himself on being diagnosed with mild infection for COVID.

Two MLAs, one from the ruling DMK and another from its ally, Congress, have tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the New Year session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The assembly will meet on Wednesday with the customary New Year address by Governor RN Ravi, his first after assuming office and the first after the DMK came to power.