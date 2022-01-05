Class 12 girl dies after jumping out of moving bus, crew held

Coimbatore :

A 17-year-old girl, who jumped out of a moving bus in Krishnagiri, had succumbed to injuries at Krishnagiri Government Hospital on Monday night.





Police said Navya Sri, daughter of Muniraj and Asha from Singiripalli near Uddanapalli in Krishnagiri district was returning home in a TNSTC bus from school on Monday evening, when the tragedy happened. She was studying Class 12 at Kelamangalam Government Girls Higher Secondary School.





Police said Venkadesan, 58, from Jakkasamudram in Dharmapuri was behind the wheels, while Kumar, 46 from Panchapalli was the conductor of the bus.





“Though the bus halted at Singiripalli stop, the girl could not alight as it took a while for her to come out from the middle of the crowded bus. Assuming that all passengers had alighted, the driver operated the bus without noticing the girl. The panicked girl immediately jumped out of the bus from the front side entrance,” police said.





Unfortunately, the girl came under the rear wheels of the bus and suffered critical injuries. Other passengers shouted and alerted the bus crew. The bus was halted and the girl was rushed to Uddanapalli Primary Health Centre.





Police said that Navya Sri was then taken to Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital, where she succumbed late on Monday night.





Uddanapalli police arrested the bus driver and conductor on Tuesday on charges of causing mishap by negligence. Both the driver and the conductor were also placed under suspension by the transport department. Further inquiry is underway.