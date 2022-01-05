21 kg ambergris worth Rs 3.5 crore seized, two arrested in Tenkasi

Madurai :





The accused have been identified as George Michael Rose of Kulasekaram, Kanniyakumari and Mohan of Thalayoothu, Tirunelveli, sources said. When a team of police led by Inspector Balamurugan was engaged in checking vehicles near Tenkasi old bus stand, they intercepting a car and found ambergris stashed inside the vehicle. The seized ambergris weighed about 21 kg, sources said. Investigations revealed that four persons were behind it. The ambergris was worth Rs 3.5 crore.

Two men were arrested in Tenkasi on Monday night after being charged with illegal possession of ambergris, the intestinal secretion of sperm whales, which are listed as endangered marine species protected under Schedule –I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.