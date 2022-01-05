Leopard trapped in STR, released in wild

Coimbatore :

The male leopard, aged around four years, had strayed out of the forest to prey on cattle reared by farmers. Though the carnivore did not cause any harm to human beings, its presence triggered scare among the villagers.





Farmers also suffered loss of livelihood due to death of cows and goats in attacks by the carnivore. After persistent demands by villagers to trap the animal, the Forest Department set up cages in farms and quarries, which were perceived to be its hideout place.





A month ago, a cage was set up at a place near Gurubarakundru. On Tuesday morning, the villagers spotted the animal trapped inside the cage and informed the Forest Department. The leopard had come to consume the meat.





Officials said that they have released the animal in Mangalapatti forest area. Veterinarians examined the animal and found it to be in good health.