Wed, Jan 05, 2022

3 persons held for illegal possession of country-made guns in Dindigul

Published: Jan 05,202203:47 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Three men were arrested in Dindigul on Tuesday after being charged with illegal possession of country-made guns.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Madurai: Besides, three country-made guns, eleven rounds of ammunition were seized. The accused, who have been arrested, were identified as S Xavier of Kavarayan Kulam, Thavasimadai, V Mookan of Kanavaipatti village, Korasinnampatty and L Chinnalagu. Sanarpatti police have filed a case and arrested the trio. In the wake of a daring incident when a 26-year-old youth was shot dead in Dindigul on Sunday night, the police formed a special team, which launched combing operation in areas of Dindigul taluk, including Sanarpatti, Kavarayan Kulam, Thavasimadai, Natham, Vellodu and Sirumalai to check on illegal possession of guns, sources said.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations