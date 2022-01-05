3 persons held for illegal possession of country-made guns in Dindigul

Three men were arrested in Dindigul on Tuesday after being charged with illegal possession of country-made guns.
Madurai: Besides, three country-made guns, eleven rounds of ammunition were seized. The accused, who have been arrested, were identified as S Xavier of Kavarayan Kulam, Thavasimadai, V Mookan of Kanavaipatti village, Korasinnampatty and L Chinnalagu. Sanarpatti police have filed a case and arrested the trio. In the wake of a daring incident when a 26-year-old youth was shot dead in Dindigul on Sunday night, the police formed a special team, which launched combing operation in areas of Dindigul taluk, including Sanarpatti, Kavarayan Kulam, Thavasimadai, Natham, Vellodu and Sirumalai to check on illegal possession of guns, sources said.
Conversations