Pudukkottai boy buried at native, bullet sent for forensic analysis

Thiruchirapalli :

The body of the boy, who was killed after a stray bullet hit him, was handed over to the parents after post mortem and a CT scan on Tuesday, while the RDO who has been conducting inquiries stressed that they are waiting for the forensic report to ascertain whom the bullet belongs to.





Pugalendhi, the 11-year-old boy, who was undergoing treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital died despite treatment on Monday and a post mortem was conducted on Tuesday and the body was brought to Kothamangalapatti in Pudukkottai. Ministers S Regupathy and Siva V Meyyanathan, Pudukkottai Collector Kavitha Ramu, former minister and Viralimalai MLA C Vijaya Baskar, Gandharvakottai MLA M Chinnadurai, MP MM Abdulla and SP Nisha Parthiban paid tribute to the mortal remains of the boy. The boy’s body was buried around 2 pm on Tuesday.





Meanwhile, Illuppur RDO MS Dhandayuthapani, who was conducting an inquiry, submitted a report in which he stated that the bullet that was removed from the head of Pugalendhi has been sent for forensic analysis to ascertain to whom the bullet belongs to.





Both CISF and the TN police have been in the training camp when a stray bullet hit the boy.





Collector Kavitha Ramu ordered for an RDO inquiry based on which the RDO (Illuppur) conducted a detailed inquiry with both CISF and TN police team. Since both denied the misfire, the bullet that was removed from the boy’s head was sent for a forensic report. “The forensic report only would ascertain to whom the bullet was allotted and who was using that particular weapon,” the report said.