Nod not given for M Karunanidhi statue, Government tells HC

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government has on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that it has not granted any permission to erect a statue for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi near railway station bus stand at Tirupur.





The state has made this submission before Justice SM Subramaniam as he had impleaded a letter that he received from Tirumurugan Dinesh direction seeking direction to stop establishing statues at public places that too in an accident prone zone.





When the matter was taken up for hearing, the government advocate submitted the letter of Tirupur district collector S Vineeth that the officer had rejected a request made by Tirupur South MLA K Selvaraj, who wanted to erect a statue for Karunanidhi in September, 2021. On recording the submission, the HC disposed of the matter.



