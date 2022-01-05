AIADMK govt damaged Cauvery bridge built by M Karunanidhi govt intentionally, charges Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

The AIADMK government had intentionally damaged the Cauvery bridge as it was constructed by the late chief minister M Karunanidhi, charged Minister KN Nehru here on Tuesday.





Inspecting the bridge, Nehru said that the iconic facility was constructed and opened by the former CM in 1976 and provided a link between Tiruchy and Srirangam. Though the bridge was in a good condition, the AIADMK had intentionally damaged it. “They hit the entire bridge that was in a good condition with huge hammers in the name of repair works, and damaged it further at several areas,” said the Minister.





He also said that the state government was fully prepared to renovate the bridge in consultation with the experts and complete the works, including the pavements, within four months.





At the same time, a new bridge adjacent to the present structure would be constructed connecting Tiruchy and Srirangam and a proposal for Rs 130 crore has been sent. The Chief Minister would sanction the funds and works would commence soon.





“We will complete the new bridge within a year and there is no plan of acquiring any private land for it,” stressed the Minister.





Services start from renovated Chathiram bus stand





The Chathiram bus stand that was renovated under Smart City programme at an estimated cost of Rs 28.24 crore was opened by Chief Minister Stalin during his visit to Tiruchy on December 30 and on Tuesday, Ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi flagged off the bus services from the refurbished facility.





Chathiram bus stand was constructed in an area of 7,298 sq metre with two terminals and 29 bus bays with timekeeper office, generator room, as many as 54 shops in the ground floor and eatery, cloakroom, passenger waiting hall, separate cabins for lactating mothers and toilets, including exclusive lavatories for differently abled persons.