Defer Ennore TPS public hearing

Chennai :

Environmental activists and youth groups campaigning against the Tangedco’s 660 MW Ennore Thermal Power Station Expansion Project has urged the Chennai Collector to announce dates for the additional public hearing for the project after the latter indicated that the hearing would be held on January 6 as planned following COVID protocols.





According to the statement of the Chennai Climate Action Group, the Chennai Collector told their delegation that the public hearing could not be postponed because Tangedco has a court deadline.





The members of environment groups went to hand over a petition signed by over 800 people seeking postponement of the public hearing for the ETPS Expansion project scheduled on January 6 at Ernavor citing increasing COVID-19 cases.





“In violation of the EIA Notification, 2006, the Chennai District Collector asked at-risk populations like the elderly, unvaccinated youth and others with co-morbidities to avoid attending the Public Hearing for the Ennore thermal plant on January 6,” the statement claimed.





When contacted, Chennai Collector Dr J Vijaya Rani told DT Next that she explained to the delegation that the public hearing was being conducted by the Tangedco and an official from the district administration would attend the hearing whenever it was held. She said that she asked them to approach the Tangedco if they want postponement.





“Instead of asking people to stay at home, the Collector should announce additional dates to enable widespread participation in compliance with the COVID norms or postpone the public hearing,” said Prasanth J, a volunteer.