Pastor, constable arrested over sexual assault charges in Tirupur, Erode

Coimbatore :

Two persons, including a pastor and a constable, were arrested in Tirupur and Erode districts on Tuesday on charges of sexual assault. Samuel, a pastor at Bethel Revival Church had sexually assaulted a 17-year-old minor. Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, the Tirupur South AWPS registered a case against him under Pocso Act in September last year.





The absconding accused was arrested on Tuesday. In another case, police said Selvan, 32, who was employed as a driver with a DSP in Salem rural had been arrested for attempting to rape a woman cop. During his frequent visits to see his wife, also a cop in Erode railways, Selvan befriended a 29-year-old woman cop and attempted to sexually assault her.