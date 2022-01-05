Madras High Court stalls mosque expansion works

Chennai :

The Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction to stop the expansion works of a mosque, allegedly carried out in a public place, allocated to the police quarters at Avinashi town in Tirupur district.





The first bench of the Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and PD Audikesavalu passed the direction on hearing a plea moved by K Gopinath, a functionary of Hindu Munnetra Kazhagam.





The petitioner sought direction to the government to take necessary actions and remove the unauthorized construction permanently which was constructed by Maljir Noorul Yakin Committee by considering the petitioner’s representation dated 31.10.2021.





On recording the submissions, the bench issued notice to the Municipal Officer, Avinashi Municipality and Maljir Noorul Yakin Committee returnable in three weeks. Government Pleader P Muthukumar took notice on behalf of the Tirupur district administration.





“The private respondent is directed not to put up any construction without getting any proper permission from the competent authority, ” the bench ruled. The HC directed the GP to file an action taken report on the representation of the petitioner during the next hearing.