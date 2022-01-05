Paperwork delays processing of samples at State Lab

Chennai :

Even after the State Public Health Laboratory received the authorisation to conduct whole genomic sequencing of samples collected from international passengers and their contacts to check for the presence of Omicron variant, the process is being delayed as the paperwork required for approval from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) is not yet done.





The sample collection for whole genomic sequencing of Omicron suspected cases is being done at the State Public Health Laboratory but officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine say the formalities to sign off the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is pending all reports will be shared with INSACOG and other terms are not yet done.





Senior officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said two batches of the samples have been processed but the declaration will be through the National Institute of Virology till the approval is complete.





“It will take about a week and we are working on it. Till we get the approval, results will come through the National Institute of Virology, Pune. As soon as formalities are completed, the results can be declared by the State public health laboratory independently,” said Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.