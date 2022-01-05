In last two years, 1 cop died in Tamil Nadu everyday

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu police lost as many as 414 personnel in 2021, revealed statistics provided by the constabulary members, making it the deadliest year for the State police force. The fatalities recorded a steep rise of 23% compared to 2020, and COVID claimed most lives, it added.





In 2020, as many as 337 police officers had died. That is, in the last two years, 751 personnel died – or more than one death was recorded a day in 730 days. Of these deaths, corona infection was the leading cause, accounting for the death of 139 personnel in two years. Road traffic accidents, too, claimed an equal number of lives.





At 88, death by suicide was lesser in number but remains a cause of concern, as it indicates stress and mental health. Four were martyred and two were murdered, added the statistics, noting that poor health and heart attacks, too, were leading causes of fatality among the police.





When his attention was drawn to the rise in deaths, Head of the Police Force DGP C Sylendra Babu said a number of initiatives were being taken to help the constabulary to lead a healthy life, including the recent announcement by Chief Minister MK Stalin granting them compulsory weekly off. “Apart from that, crash courses for de-stressing themselves are being conducted. We are addressing their grievances at the grass root level, and are also trying to fast-track their request to be transferred to their native districts. The department is also helping them get suitable jobs for their children,” he said. However, a few constables alleged that their inspectors and deputy superintendents were yet to understand the importance of offs and were hesitating to implement it.