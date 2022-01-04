TN: Centenarian Suriyanarkoil mutt chief laid to rest

Chennai :

A day after he passed away at the age of 102, the chief of Suriyanarkoil mutt was laid to rest inside the premises here on Tuesday.





Sri Sankaralinga Desiga Paramacharya Swamigal, the 27th head of Suriyanarkoil Adheenam (mutt) located near Mayiladuthurai, died on Monday due to old age related ailment, mutt sources said.





The mortal remains had been kept at the mutt for a day as a large number of devotees had queued up to pay their last respects.





Born in Kodarankulam village in the combined Tirunelveli district, Swamigal had served in various temples under the control of the Thiruvavaduthurai mutt before becoming the head of the Suriyanarkoil mutt. The seer was the head of the mutt for nearly 35 years.





The Suriyanarkoil Adheenam is more than 500 years old. It owns many Saivaite temples, educational institutions, and other properties in various parts of the country.



