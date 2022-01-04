Jallikattu to be held as per govt guidelines, must follow Covid protocols: Minister Moorthy

Madurai :

Jallikattu, the bull taming sport, played in Madurai and other parts of southern districts during Pongal festivity in January, will be conducted according to guidelines of the State government, which has been insisting to strictly adhere to Covid safety protocols, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, P Moorthy said in Madurai on Tuesday.





With just about ten days left for the festival, scores of people are looking forward to witness the sport. After inaugurating a programme on distribution of Pongal gift hampers for all rice card holders and families at Chettikulam village near Oomachikulam, the Minister told reporters that as many as 9,19,255 ration card holders, including 1,718 card holders residing at rehabilitation camps for Sri Lankan Tamils in Madurai district would benefit from this programme through 1,394 fair price shops. Every card holder will get the gift hamper comprising 12 grocery items at a cost of Rs 505.





Further, he said proactive measures taken by the Chief Minister MK Stalin led government protected the people from Covid. Citing these, he advised all people to get two doses of Covid vaccine to safeguard themselves from any impact of the virus. Now, the Chief Minister is keenly involved in protecting the people from the third wave of Covid with adequate precautionary measures in place.





To bring under control the spread of Omicron variant, medical oxygen and beds have been kept adequate in hospitals. Moreover, a committee led by the district Collector has been formed to prevent the spread and those without face masks at public places would be fined and people should cooperate by maintaining social distance. Collector S Aneesh Sekhar and other officials were present.