Rains to occur over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for next 48 hours: RMC

Chennai :

As the wind pattern changed in the State, the Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday issued a fog warning over the Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu, and coastal districts are expected to receive rains for the next 48 hours.





Meanwhile, the official said that the Northeast monsoon will continue till the wind pattern is changed in the State.





“Earlier, we were getting easterly wind, as it is not penetrating deeply and changed to the north – northwesterly wind in the state, so shallow fog warning is issued to the Western Ghats and interior districts of Tamil Nadu in the early morning for the next two days,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





“Also, a few places over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area to witness rains. Dry weather to prevail over the rest of the state,” he added.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, and there would be mild fog or mist in the early morning for the next 48 hours.





The centre has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea for the next two days as strong winds are expected to blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph over the Kanyakumari coast and the Gulf of Mannar.





On the other hand, if the winds from north-northwesterly completely stopped there won’t be the formation of fog, and if the state witness any variable winds the northeast monsoon will be withdrawn only then.





Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John tweeted, “Cold conditions will return till January 8 and 9 in the north interior, West Tamil Nadu, and Bengaluru belts with all going into cool mode. Fog will also be seen at many places.”