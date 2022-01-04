Ma Subramanian inaugurates Siddha Health Care Centre for management of Covid cases

Chennai :

A special Siddha Health Care Centre for Covid patients at Periyar Stadium in Vepery was inaugurated by Health Minister Ma Subramanian along with Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department KP Sekar Babu on Tuesday.





He said that Covid-19 numbers are rising on a daily basis and about 50 per cent of the daily cases were reported in Chennai on Tuesday. "In Chennai, 22 screening centres are to be set up for the initial testing of infected persons and 15 centres are operational from Tuesday. A team of physicians will be set up in each zone to inquire about the health of the infected over the phone and provide them with appropriate counselling and treatment. A pulse oximeter is to be provided on behalf of the Greater Chennai Corporation to check their respiratory level," the Health Minister said.









The Siddha Care Centres have treated 28,808 persons and benefitted people at 79 centres set up by the Department of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy during the second wave. Talking about setting up more Siddha Care Centres, he said that as per the new guidelines for the management of cases, people with mild symptoms, especially the ones vaccinated with both doses can be treated in isolation. They can resume their normal work after 5 days of RT-PCR testing and reporting negative," he said.





Regarding the vaccination of children aged 15-18 years, he said that 33.46 lakh children have to be vaccinated and close to 10 per cent of children were vaccinated on Monday. There are about 27 lakh vaccines in stock to vaccinate children between the age of 15-18 years.





In response to a question on non-functional mini-clinics, the Health Minister said that mini-clinics were started during the last regime but they have only been running temporarily for a year and the details on beneficiaries have not been shared yet. The temporary project is over, however, the work has been extended until March for assigning the medical staff from these Amma mini-clinics to care services and other works at healthcare facilities in the State.