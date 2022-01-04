Dry ration scheme for TN govt school students may resume if closure of institutions extends

Chennai :

As schools from Class 1 to Class 9 have been closed due to the onset of third wave of coronavirus, the supply of dry rations to the students distributed as part of Tamil Nadu nutritious noon-meal scheme will resume if the closure of institutions exceeds more than a month.





Accordingly, rice, black Bengal gram, green gram, and eggs will be distributed to the children studying in government and government-aided schools and enrolled in the noon-meal scheme.





A senior official from the School Education Department said that if the closure of schools exceeds one month, dry rations will be supplied to the children either in the school or at the doorsteps depending on the pandemic situation. During the first and second lockdown, the State government took the initiative to supply dry ration to the children to enhance their immunity which is vital during the outbreak.





Stating that about 42 lakh school children were benefited from the noon-meal scheme, the official said about 23,71 lakh children studying in primary and 18,89 lakh students studying in upper primary sections will benefit.





Pointing out that as per the earlier proposal, each primary section student will get 3.1 kg of rice and about one kg of dhal and other items, the official said, "Likewise, students in the upper primary section will get 4.6 kg of rice and 1.25 kg of dhal."





"Children in both categories will also get additional dhal in lieu of Bengal grams," he said adding that students, who do not consume eggs, will get bananas. Double fortified salt (with Iron and Iodine) will also be supplied. The field staff are readily available, the dry ration supply will commence at any time. The government will also instruct the school authorities and district administrative officers, to help the teaching staff for the smooth supply of ration and the local government school teachers will monitor the distribution.