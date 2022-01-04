‘Will secure Rajiv convicts’ release’

Coimbatore :

Law Minister S Regupathy on Monday said the state will continue to insist on the Governor for release of seven Rajiv convicts.





Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Salem Central Prison, the Minister, by referring to the Supreme Court’s announcement that the Governor can decide on the release of Rajiv convicts, expressed hope for the court to deliver a good verdict.





“The case moved by Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini is pending in court. We will continue to pressurise the Governor for the release of the seven convicts,” he said, also allaying fears of COVID spread among prisoners.