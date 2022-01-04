Registration rev to hit Rs 10,000 cr mark

Chennai :

The state revenue department would achieve its target of Rs 10,000 crore in a few days, Revenue and Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy said on Monday.





Speaking during a periodical review of the department’s performance, Moorthy said the department has mopped up revenue through registration to the tune of Rs 9,854.41 crore till the end of December in the current fiscal.





The sum was Rs 2,973.26 crore higher than the previous year’s (2020-21) tally of Rs 6,881.15 crore for the period ending December in the fiscal.





In a few days, the revenue target of Rs 10,000 crore would be achieved by the department.