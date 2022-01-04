Drone over Kovai kilns: 11 booked

Eleven persons, including four activists, were booked by police on Monday following complaints against each side over flying of a drone over a closed brick kiln unit in Thadagam near Coimbatore.

The Thadagam police have booked cases against activists S Ganesh, 44, G Mohanraj alias Mac Mohan, 47, R Ramesh and his 17-year-old daughter. Based on a counter complaint by the activists, the police booked seven persons identified as Sundararaj, Parasuraman, Ganesan, Prabhakaran, Maruthaiyan, Jeevanathan and Sudhapriyan.