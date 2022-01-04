Sub Inspector suspended for assaulting driver

Sub Inspector Selvaraj, while inspecting the vehicles stopped a lorry for reportedly violating traffic norms and demanded a fine of Rs 5,000.
Thiruchirapalli: A traffic Sub Inspector was placed under suspension for assaulting a lorry driver during vehicle check at Samayapuram in Tiruchy on Monday. Sub Inspector Selvaraj, while inspecting the vehicles stopped a lorry for reportedly violating traffic norms and demanded a fine of Rs 5,000. The lorry driver refused to pay the fine and so, the SI had allegedly kicked him in which he sustained injury. The SI also attempted to assault the driver. On seeing it, drivers from other vehicles staged a protest by blocking the road against the traffic cop behaviour. Meanwhile, SP Sujith Kumar issued a suspension order to SI Selvaraj.
