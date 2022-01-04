Will withdraw case if government shares inquiry report: Surappa

Chennai :

MK Surappa, former vice-chancellor of Anna University, on Monday informed the Madras High Court that he is ready to withdraw his petition filed against the government if the state is ready to serve a copy of an inquiry report submitted by Justice P Kalaiyarasan committee.





The committee had inquired about the alleged irregularities in appointments, corruption, malpractice, fund misappropriation and other management issues in Anna University during the tenure of Surappa.





The former V-C made this submission before Justice V Parthiban, while the judge heard the former’s petition challenging the order of the previous AIADMK government constituting a committee headed by retired judge Kalaiyarasan to inquire the alleged irregularities.





“I am ready to withdraw my petition if the government would furnish the copy of the inquiry committee to me,” Surappa submitted through his counsel.





R Shunmugasundaram, Advocate-General submitted to the court that he needs some time to get instructions from the government to decide on the request made by the former Anna University V-C. On recording these submissions, the judge granted the AG to get instructions from the government on whether or not to serve the copy of the inquiry commission.





Earlier, when the matter was taken up for hearing on December 23, the AG informed the HC that the government has found prima facie evidence against the former vice-chancellor. He further submitted that the Governor, as a chancellor of Anna University, has to decide on what kind of action needs to be initiated against Surappa based on the report submitted by the inquiry commission. The AG has submitted the inquiry commission’s report in a sealed cover before the Madras HC on November 26. On recording those submissions, the judge posted the matter to January 10, 2022.





The matter is about the allegations made by the then higher education minister KP Anbalagan asserting that the funds were misappropriated and there were huge irregularities in making appointments in Anna University.





The government passed a GO on November 13, 2020, constituting a committee to enquire about the allegations. However, Surappa approached the Madras HC seeking a direction in February 2021 to quash GO stating it was biased against him.