Humayun Mahal to be ready by Aug 31: Minister Velu

Chennai :

The state Public Works Department Minister EV Velu on Monday exuded confidence that the restoration of Humayun Mahal, which was gutted in a fire in 2012, could be completed and put to public use by August 31 this year.





Velu, who inspected the restoration works being carried out at a cost of Rs 41.12 crore, said that about 85 per cent of the restoration works has been completed and officials and contractors have been instructed to complete the remaining works and put the building to use by August 31. A statement issued by the government said the ground floor of the 250-year-old building was designed and constructed between 1764 and 1768 by British architect Paul Ben Field for Arcot Nawab Mohammed Ali Khan Wallajah. The first floor of Humayun Mahal was constructed in Indo-Saracenic architectural style by architect Robert Chessom between 1868 and 1871. The building served as the headquarters of the revenue board of Madras Presidency. The building is being renovated using traditional methods and components like Madras Terrace Roof, brick pillars, teak beams and doors besides Thervai plastering.



