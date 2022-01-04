Tiruchy bus stand work to be completed within a year: Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking after inspecting the vaccination programme for students between 15 and 18 here, the Minister said that the government was ready for augmenting the infrastructure in Tiruchy in such a way that the city could attain the status of being the second capital. “The government is ready to carry out all development works in Tiruchy which will ensure all round growth of the Rock City,” the Minister said.





The works for the IBT at Panchappur would be completed within a year and the works would start soon. “The detailed project report (DPR) has been tabled before Chief Minister MK Stalin. After his nod, a tender will be floated within 45 days and the works will start thereafter. We assure that within a year, the bus stand will be ready and it will boost the economy and provide employment opportunities to over 20,000 people,” said the Minister.





New bridge on Cauvery





He also informed that a new bridge, adjacent to the existing one, across the Cauvery would be constructed soon at a cost of Rs 90 crore.