Panchami land: EB notice to occupants

Vellore :

The Tangedco’s Pernambut office issued show cause notices to residents occupying a Panchami land in Tharakadu area of the town stating that their power connections would be cut if they failed to prove ownership of their land within 15 days.





Nearly 3,000 families, most of them belonging to the Muslim community, reside on the said site. According to Tangedco sources, “the issue came to light following a dispute between Muslim and SC community members. That was when we realised that all of them were occupying Panchami land which was meant exclusively for the SC community.”





Following this, the officials sought the help of revenue department to check the bona fides of land ownership in the area. Subsequently, an inspection by the VAO revealed that the Panchami land was occupied by non-Dalits as well.





EB officials said that the deadline of the notice would expire on Tuesday and they were waiting for orders from their superiors in Vellore to initiate further action.