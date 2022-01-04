BJP chief hits out at DMK over fuel prices

Chennai :

DMK treasurer and Parliamentary party leader TR Baalu and the state Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan should sit down and talk and ensure whether petrol and diesel would be brought under GST, said BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday.





Talking to reporters after paying tributes to the statue of freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman in Madurai, the BJP chief said while several other states have brought down prices of petrol and diesel even without announcing it in election manifesto, the DMK-led government despite having promised in its manifesto, has failed to keep it.





Further, he said the BJP would keenly follow all COVID SOPs and organise the Pongal festival, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in Madurai.