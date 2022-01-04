CISF bullet-hit Pudukkottai boy dies

Thiruchirapalli :

The 11-year-old boy who sustained severe injury after a stray bullet from Pasumalaipatti shooting range hit his head, died despite treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Monday evening.





Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday announced Rs 10 lakh solatium to the family of the boy. A statement issued by the government said that Stalin has expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members of the boy and ordered the distribution of Rs 10 lakh solatium from Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.





Sources said that K Pugalendhi, son of Kalaiselvan-Palaniammal couple from Kothamangalathupatti near Narthamalai in Pudukkottai, has been staying at his grandfather Muthu’s house for the past few days since his school was shut for half-yearly holidays. On December 30, the CISF personnel were attending a shooting training at Pasumalaipatti firing range, which was around one km from the house of Muthu. Accidentally, a stray bullet from the firing range hit Pugalendhi in which he sustained injury to his head. After initial treatment at Pudukkottai GMCH, he was shifted to Thanjavur GMCH. The doctors removed a bullet from his head after a four-hour relay surgery, but the boy was unconscious till Monday. Despite utmost care, he died around 6 pm.