Salem BJP cadre protest removal of party flag

More than 100 BJP workers on Monday resorted to a protest against removal of party flag pole erected near Anna Park in Salem.





According to police, the BJP cadres had erected the flagpole near Anna Park in 19th ward in Jalakandapuram panchayat a few days ago. However, the panchayat staff removed the flag pole as it was erected without permission. A minor scuffle ensued when they tried to re-install it. Due to the scuffle police detained the cadres.