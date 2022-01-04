Has permission been granted for M Karunanidhi’s statue in Tirupur, asks HC

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Monday questioned the Tamil Nadu government whether any permission has been granted by the competent authority for the erection of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s statue in a public place near Tirupur railway station bus stop.





Justice SM Subramaniam made the query while responding to a letter he received from A Thirumuruga Dinesh, a resident of Tirupur, alleging the district administration has been taking steps to erect a statue for the former chief minister and DMK chief, M Karunanidhi near Tirupur railway station bus stop, which is already considered as an accident-prone zone.





Dinesh mentioned that the decision is against the order by the Madras HC restricting government and individuals from erecting statues in public places. “The court is not clear as to whether any permission has been granted by the competent authority for the purpose, more specifically, near Tirupur Railway Station bus stop,” the judge held.





The judge further directed M Rajendiran, Additional Government Pleader to get instructions from the Tiruppur Collector and also from the TN Home Secretary and inform whether any permission has been granted or not. The matter has been listed for Tuesday for further arguments.





It is noted that Justice SM Subramaniam on disposing of a plea by advocate M Veeraragavan directed the State not to grant any new permission to erect any structures and statues in public places citing the Supreme Court’s order and several procedures under the Tamil Nadu Highways Act, 2001, Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905 and Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachment Act, 2007





Veeraraghavan had challenged the decision of removing a BR Ambedkar statue at Kainoor Kandigai in the Tiruvallur district.