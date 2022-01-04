Juvenile rules: HC warns of summoning officials

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Monday warned of summoning the State officials if they fail to amend TN Juvenile Justice Rules to constitute a proper selection committee for appointing the president and members of the Children Welfare Commission.





The first bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu observed this on hearing a petition filed by Zahirudeen Mohammed, a member of the Children Welfare Committee, Kancheepuram district. The petitioner wanted a direction from the court to the State to amend TN Juvenile Justice Rules Tamil Nadu Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules in conformity with the Centre’s model Rules of 2016.





The petitioner submitted that as per the Centre’s Juvenile Justice Act, 2016, a selection committee for appointing the CWC president and its members should have seven members headed by a high court’s retired judge with an officer at the director level and two members from NGOs. “However, the state’s selection committee has just a Collector, SP, and people running children’s shelters,” the petitioner said.





The government advocate sought a week to file a response. The judges granted two weeks and stated if the government fails to amend its juvenile justice rules in compliance with the central Act, the officials concerned would be summoned.