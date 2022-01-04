Glitches galore in online system, use old method to save paddy, urge ryots

Thiruchirapalli :

Farmers from Orathanadu staged a road blockade protest on Monday demanding to commence procurement as more than 3,000 bags of paddy were waiting for more than 20 days due to technical snag in online registration.





Sources said that more that 18 DPCs were functioning in Orathanadu region, but, at present only one DPC at Karukadipatti village was functional where more than 800 farmers had completed harvest of samba and thalady crops.





In such a backdrop, over 3,000 bags of paddy had piled up before the DPC for more than 20 days due to a snag in server for online registration. Since the officials are particular about the online registration, the paddy piled in front of the DPC has started to rot and some has started to sprout.





On Monday, the irate farmers staged a protest demanding to commence the procurement following the conventional method. They demanded to withdraw the online registration order as the mode faced technical issues on several occasions resulting in damage to paddy.





On information, Orathanadu Tahsildhar Seeman and TNCSC officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating farmers. Following an assurance from officials, farmers dispersed from the spot. Traffic was disrupted for more than two hours on Orathanadu highway due to the protest by farmers.