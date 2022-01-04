Tamil Nadu logs 1,728 new Covid cases, Chennai active cases cross 4.2K

Chennai :

The number of COVID-19 cases saw a further surge in the State and recorded 1,728 cases on Monday. The active cases have reached 10,364, with the highest of 4,259 in Chennai.





The total number of cases of international passengers and their contacts testing positive for COVID-19 stood at 308, of which 217 were S-gene drop cases. At least 100 more Omicron patients have been discharged from several hospitals across Tamil Nadu on Monday, bringing down the active cases of Omicron in the State to 18.





So far, 121 cases are reported in Tamil Nadu, including three cross-notified to other states.





Chengalpattu saw 158 cases of COVID-19 while 105 cases were reported in Coimbatore. The total number of cases in the State has reached 27,52,856, while a total of six deaths were reported on Monday, taking the toll to 36,796.





With 1,02,898 samples being tested in the past 24 hours, the positivity rate in the State stood at 1.5 per cent. The highest total positivity rate was in Chennai (3.6), followed by Chengalpattu (2.4). At least 662 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State taking the total recoveries to 27,05,696.