Tamil Nadu call on physical classes soon

Chennai :

As the vaccination drive among the 15-18 age group has only just started even as the third wave of coronavirus is making headway much rapidly, worried parents and academicians opine that conducting physical classes for the students from Classes 10 to 12 would be unsafe.





The government is also expected to decide whether to close the schools for these standards as health experts have warned that coronavirus new variant Omicron would spread at a high rate than the previous Delta type. With the School Education Department is determined to conduct both revision tests and board exams, physical classes are being continued for the students studying from Class 10 to 12.





Regarding taking a call about the closure of all the schools including for board exam students, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said it would be decided by the Chief Minister in consultation with the health experts.





He said all the schools, which are currently functioning, are strictly maintaining all the COVID-19 protocols. “Government will ensure the safety of all the students,” he claimed.





“I am worried about sending my daughter, who is studying Class 12 in a private school, for physical classes as the experts have told that the Omicron virus could spread rapidly,” rued S Rajeshwari, a homemaker at Pammal. She said the schools should also consider beginning online classes immediately as it was done during the two waves of coronavirus.





Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association state general secretary Dr N Ravishankar, working as a medical officer in government medical college, said not only schools, even colleges should be closed.





With the doctors’ forum already giving a representation to the Chief Minister, requesting him to close the institutions, Ravishankar warned that the new variant was believed to be spreading fastly through aerosol.





“Parents are confused. On one hand, they are worried that exams could not be conducted from the first lockdown, and on the other, they express concern over sending their ward to the schools,” Tamil Nadu Parents-Teachers Welfare Association president S Arumainathan said.





Stating that the government should take a firm decision considering the safety aspects of the students, he said “most probably the government will take steps to close rest of the schools that are functioning during Pongal festival”.





However, Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president PK Ilamaran said schools should not be closed as it is a safe place for the board exam students, who were mature enough to follow all COVID-19 standard operating procedures, compared to lower classes counterparts.



